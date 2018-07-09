Road rage driver repeatedly punched victim after collision

A 37-YEAR-OLD driver became the victim of a prolonged road rage attack after he had to stop suddenly in front of Adam Clifford Ramm, who had been driving erratically.

Ramm, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrate's Court on Friday to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of obstructing police and two of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the road rage victim had been driving between Rockhampton and Gracemere at 3.35pm on September 27 when he saw a silver Holden Commodore come up behind him.

She said the driver of the Commodore - Ramm - was driving erratically and dangerously. The court heard hand gestures were made to try and get Ramm to pull over to no avail. The victim has then stopped suddenly in a 60km zone in Gracemere, with Ramm unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the victim's car.

Ms Marsden said both men got out of the car and Ramm punched the victim multiple times in the head before placing him in a headlock and then punching him in the head again. She said both men fell to the ground with the victim landing on top of Ramm.

Ms Marsden said Ramm's friend picked the victim up and held on to him until Ramm "had control of the situation again”.

The court heard the headlock/fall down situation occurred two more times before the victim was able to walk away.

Ms Marsden said while the victim was walking back to his car, he was punched in the back of the head.

She said when he was sitting back in his car, Ramm punched him in the side of the head.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the assault was very serious.

"You are very, very lucky you did not cause serious injuries to the victim,” she said. "Otherwise you would be facing more serious charges.”

Ms Marsden said once police identified Ramm as the offender, they made multiple attempts to locate him to talk about the incident but felt he was purposely avoiding police.

Police activated a search warrant on Ramm's parents' home where his father answered the door and initially told police he hadn't seen his son in three weeks.

Once the search warrant was shown to Ramm's father, they gained entry and discovered Ramm had barricaded himself in the bathroom. By the time police busted the door open, Ramm was half out the window. Police chased him through Gracemere and pulled a tazer on him which was not deployed.

He had breached a bail condition by contacting one of the witnesses - a former girlfriend and sister of his co-offender - with 200 SMS in 16 days.

The court heard Ramm had been sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court on June 20 for his involvement in bomb hoax calls made to JB Hi-Fi store in Stockland Rockhampton during Thursday night trading and a petrol station the next day.

He received a nine-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years along with three years' probation and 100 hours' community service for the bomb hoax.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Ramm had struggled with aggression and social skills all of his life and had been diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger's when he was a toddler.

He said since he started a relationship with his defacto and became a stepfather to her six-month-old child, he had not offended again.

Ms Beckinsale ordered Ramm to a 12-month head sentence with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.