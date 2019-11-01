Road rage mum had many stressors before she spat at victim

STRESS of a possible lung cancer diagnosis for a full-time working single mother and one of her children diagnosed with high category autism was claimed as contributing to the woman's "outrageous" loss of control in a road rage incident.

Emma-Leigh Maree Carter, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said the victim and Carter were unknown to each other.

She said they were both driving from Gracemere to Rockhampton for school drop-off on September 17 when the incident occurred about 8am.

Sgt Geddes said they pulled over on Upper Dawson Rd northbound and became involved in an argument.

She said Carter spat in the victim's face, with the victim wiping the saliva off with her shirt.

Sgt Geddes said there was more conversation before the parties left.

The court was told Carter drove to the police station and voluntarily admitted to the offending, but the victim had not yet lodged a complaint so she had to return the following day to give her version to police.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Carter, who is a single mother of three who works full-time as an assistant in nursing, had stressors in the lead-up to the road rage incident - a possible diagnosis of lung cancer on August 14 and one of her children being diagnosed with a high category of autism on August 25.

He said she had also been involved in an incident with her former partner who allegedly caused damage to her vehicle and assaulted her.

The court was told Carter had a previous conviction for common assault from September 2016 where she became enraged at a McDonald's cashier, picked up the ATM machine and threw it (not at the cashier). She was fined and no conviction was recorded.

Mr King said she has post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, is medicated and has booked to see a psychologist.

He said Carter has some family support in the region and there would likely be problems at work and with her Blue Card if a conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described the road rage incident as an "outrageous loss of self- control" by a "mother of children of a very impressionable age".

He said while Carter had "a lot on her plate" and he appreciated the stresses in her life, many other people have lots on their plates and stresses but do not act this way.

"At the end of the day you simply need to work on your behaviour," Mr Clarke said.

He said no conviction would be recorded for the road rage assault, but that did not mean he condoned this behaviour, rather that she was a "productive member of the community" who would be further penalised if a conviction was recorded.

Mr Clarke sentenced Carter to an 18-month probation order and encouraged her to speak with the Salvation Army officer sitting in the back of the court about assistance.