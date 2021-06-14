Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accidentally shot his nine-year-old son while trying to put his gun away following a suspected late-night road rage incident.
A man accidentally shot his nine-year-old son while trying to put his gun away following a suspected late-night road rage incident.
Crime

‘Road raging’ dad accidentally shoots son

by Jon Rogers, The Sun
14th Jun 2021 9:47 AM

A nine-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by his dad after he "pulled a gun during a road rage incident".

The Houston boy, who has not been named, was in a car being driven by his dad at about 11pm Friday (local time), June 11, in the Fifth Ward.

The dad reportedly believed he was being tailed by another vehicle and brandished the weapon.

RELATED: Child, 3, killed when dad fell on her in 'tragic accident' at park

The dad accidentally shot his son after pulling his gun during a road rage incident. Picture: abc13/KTRK
The dad accidentally shot his son after pulling his gun during a road rage incident. Picture: abc13/KTRK

Once they got back home the dad is said to have tried to put his gun back into its holster, but it accidentally went off and the bullet hit the boy in the chest, authorities said.

The youngster was rushed by his dad to the Texas Children's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

RELATED: Police investigate after teenage boy, 16, dies in park in Brisbane

Two police officers at the home where a boy was accidentally shot by his dad. Picture: abc13/KTRK
Two police officers at the home where a boy was accidentally shot by his dad. Picture: abc13/KTRK

Houston Police said he was expected to survive.

No charges were expected to be filed against the dad, who is cooperating with the investigation, ABC News reported.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as 'Road raging' dad accidentally shoots son

More Stories

crime guns shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concrete truck rolls on the Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Concrete truck rolls on the Bruce Highway

        Breaking Police are responding to the scene of the crash between Rockhampton and Mackay.

        • 14th Jun 2021 9:34 AM
        Hit and run at Mt Morgan, QPS locate catering van

        Premium Content Hit and run at Mt Morgan, QPS locate catering van

        News UPDATE: Police have found the stolen vehicle involved

        Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

        Premium Content Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

        News At 7am on Monday, Bureau of Meteorology cancelled its severe storm warning for the...

        Crash on the Capricorn Highway closes one lane to traffic

        Premium Content Crash on the Capricorn Highway closes one lane to traffic

        News Two cars crash west of Rockhampton, traffic will be affected