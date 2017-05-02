Driver rushed to hospital after collision near Rocky

UPDATE 1.15AM: A MAN has been taken to Mount Morgan Hospital in a stable condition following a crash at Baree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were no details on any of the man's injuries.

Razorback Rd was blocked for about 40 minutes, but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the road was re-opened at 10am.

9.30AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-vehicle crash reported near Mount Morgan.

Initial reports suggest the road is blocked after the crash at the intersection of Porters Rd and Razorback Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews were still en route to the scene, having been called at 9.10am.