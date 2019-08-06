Road reopened after Bruce Highway crash blocks road and rail

A crash on Albert St and Denham St on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

A crash on Albert St and Denham St on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm. Sean Fox

UPDATE 4:40pm: QLDtraffic have confirmed Albert St has returned to normal after this afternoon's two-vehicle crash,

"Please be advised that the multi-vehicle crash on Albert St near Denison St in Rockhampton City has now cleared,” a statement read.

UPDATE 4:10pm: QUEENSLAND police have confirmed the crashed cars remain on scene and traffic is being diverted by police.

Northbound traffic on Albert and traffic from Denison St onto Albert St remains affected.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed all involved have been transported to Hospital, two with minor injuries and one with "spinal precautions”.

QAS are no longer attending the scene.

Two vehicle crash corner Albert and Denison Sts Rockhampton August 6 2019 Jann Houley

Emergency responders remove the front door of an SUV to remove the drive following a two vehicle crash corner on the corner of Albert and Denison Sts Rockhampton August 6 2019 Jann Houley

UPDATE 3:40pm: TWO people have been transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Northbound traffic and the city rail system remain at a standstill.

Emergency crews work to release a passenger from a car after a crash on Albert St in Rockhampton. Morning Bulletin Staff

Initial: 3:25pm: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on the rail crossing that is blocking northbound traffic on Albert St in Rockhampton.

A reporter on the scene said there was one ute involved with the back end heavily damaged and a white wagon was also involved in the crash at the intersection at Denison St

He said there is a person inside receiving treatment.

It is understood emergency services are using mechanical cutters to remove the driver's door.