Road resurfacing works for CQ highway

Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place. Picture: Nathan Richter

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Bruce Highway between William Street and Albert Street from next month.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would take place from May 9 to June 19, between 7pm and 5am Monday to Saturday.

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions are to be in place.

Map of the Bruce Highway road resurfacing works. Picture: Contributed

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.