Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place. Picture: Nathan Richter
Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place. Picture: Nathan Richter
News

Road resurfacing works for CQ highway

Aden Stokes
23rd Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Bruce Highway between William Street and Albert Street from next month.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would take place from May 9 to June 19, between 7pm and 5am Monday to Saturday.

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions are to be in place.

Map of the Bruce Highway road resurfacing works. Picture: Contributed
Map of the Bruce Highway road resurfacing works. Picture: Contributed

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

bruce highway rockhampton roadworks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        They went to sleep and never woke up

        Premium Content They went to sleep and never woke up

        Health They were healthy, happy and their deaths came as a complete shock to their loved ones. Now, their grief-stricken families are searching for answers.

        ULTIMATE GUIDE: Anzac Day services, closures across region

        Premium Content ULTIMATE GUIDE: Anzac Day services, closures across region

        Community Find out where Anzac Day commemorations are being held in Rockhampton and...

        More than $14k raised for CQ mum with 12 months to live

        Premium Content More than $14k raised for CQ mum with 12 months to live

        News A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for a single mother who has been given 12...

        • 23rd Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        Capras young gun signs with the Bulldogs

        Premium Content Capras young gun signs with the Bulldogs

        Sport Guy Williams: ‘This deal is reward for his hard work over a long period of...

        • 23rd Apr 2021 3:00 PM