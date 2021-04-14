Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place. Picture: Nathan Richter
Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place. Picture: Nathan Richter
News

Road resurfacing works for Rocky roundabout

Aden Stokes
14th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Wandal Road roundabout next to the Rockhampton Showgrounds from Sunday night.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would take place from April 18 to 22, between 7pm and 5am.

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions are to be in place.

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Wandal Road roundabout next to the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Picture: Contributed
Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Wandal Road roundabout next to the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Picture: Contributed

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

rockhampton road works
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conference to address CQ’s climate change concerns

        Premium Content Conference to address CQ’s climate change concerns

        Environment The Central Queensland Climate Change Symposium will be held at CQUniversity in May.

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
        Aria nominated quintet brings music workshops to CQ

        Premium Content Aria nominated quintet brings music workshops to CQ

        Music Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold its Creative...

        Hoon warned burnouts can lead to death

        Premium Content Hoon warned burnouts can lead to death

        Crime “There are people who are no longer alive because they have done it.”