Road resurfacing works for Rocky roundabout

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Wandal Road roundabout next to the Rockhampton Showgrounds from Sunday night.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would take place from April 18 to 22, between 7pm and 5am.

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions are to be in place.

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Wandal Road roundabout next to the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Picture: Contributed

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.