Road resurfacing works rescheduled for CQ highway

Road resurfacing works have been rescheduled for the Bruce Highway in Rockhampton.

The works on the highway between William Street and Albert Street were due to take place from May 9 to June 16.

However, the Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would now take place from June 13 to June 23, between 7pm and 5am Monday to Saturday.

Map of the Bruce Highway road resurfacing works. Picture: Contributed

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.