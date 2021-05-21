Menu
Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place. Picture: Nathan Richter
Motoring

Road resurfacing works to impact traffic in coastal town

Aden Stokes
21st May 2021 9:55 AM
Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on Pattison Street, Emu Park, between Haven Road and Hill Street from May 31.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would run until June 19, between 9am and 3pm Monday to Saturday.

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions are to be in place.

Road resurfacing works will be undertaken on Pattison Street, Emu Park, between Haven Road and Hill Street.
Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

