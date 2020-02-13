Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emegency services have shut down traffic on Yaamba Rd.
Emegency services have shut down traffic on Yaamba Rd.
Breaking

Road shut after vehicle rolls

Kaitlyn Smith
13th Feb 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A single vehicle crash on Yaamaba Rd in Rockhampton has left the road closed to traffic.

Reports of the crash came in at around 1.30pm and have since caused some delays in traffic.

It is understood the driver of the vehicle hit a kerb and lost control of his vehicle.

The male driver's trailer rolled as a result, leaving the entire road shut down to commuters.

The incident left a trail of debris across the road, with screws and large equipment deemed a traffic hazard.

Emergency Services are on scene, however, no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown how long the lane of traffic will remain closed for.

car crashes emergency services road closure traffic incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capricornia’s escalating cost to visit a doctor

        premium_icon Capricornia’s escalating cost to visit a doctor

        Health According to the latest Medicare data, Capricornia residents are paying through the nose to visit a doctor.

        Cyclone Uesi not expected to affect CQ waterways

        premium_icon Cyclone Uesi not expected to affect CQ waterways

        Weather Tropical Cyclone Uesi sits off the Queensland coast as a category two system.

        COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        COURT: 32 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 32 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.