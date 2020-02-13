Road shut after vehicle rolls

Emegency services have shut down traffic on Yaamba Rd.

A single vehicle crash on Yaamaba Rd in Rockhampton has left the road closed to traffic.

Reports of the crash came in at around 1.30pm and have since caused some delays in traffic.

It is understood the driver of the vehicle hit a kerb and lost control of his vehicle.

The male driver's trailer rolled as a result, leaving the entire road shut down to commuters.

The incident left a trail of debris across the road, with screws and large equipment deemed a traffic hazard.

Emergency Services are on scene, however, no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown how long the lane of traffic will remain closed for.