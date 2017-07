2.16PM: GAVIAL Gracemere Rd will be closed for several hours following a serious crash this afternoon.

One man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital following the crash.

Police are on scene and investigating the crash.

12.50PM: TWO vehicles have collided along the Gavial Gracemere Rd in Gracemere.

The crash which happened at 12.30pm has left one man unconscious but breathing.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service are on scene now.

More to come.