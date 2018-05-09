Road to dance success starts with drive from Mackay to Rocky

Abbie-Jane Whibley travels from Mackay to compete in the Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

WITH the dream of one day dancing for The Australian Ballet, CQ dancer Abbie-Jane Whibley is getting all the experience in she can.

Travelling from Mackay specifically to compete in the Rockhampton Eisteddfod, this 13-year-old is one talent to watch out for.

This is Abbie-Jane's ninth year of dancing, but only her second competing at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod with her focus usually on the Mackay competition.

"We didn't use to travel, but I have family here, so that makes it easier,” she said.

"I have always competed in the Mackay Eisteddfod and we always used to do groups.

"I only started doing solos in 2016.

Tuesday was her first day of competition, but Abbie-Jane isn't done yet with three more sections to compete in.

"I love my ballet champ routine the most,” she said.

"It's this sassy, Spanish dance.

"My costume is red, black and gold. It is sparkly and has these beautiful little sleeves that come out.”

Abbie-Jane Whibley performing in the Classical Ballet Solo in Mackay Eisteddfod. Tony Martin

Abbie-Jane said ballet was her pet style and something she wanted to pursue in the future, despite studying many different forms of dance.

"I just love how you have to be so precise, but you can bring something to it at the same time.

"I would also like to get my teachers certificate in ballet, contemporary and jazz.

Abbie-Jane was also the Level 4 winner at the 2017 North Queensland Bursary from the Royal Academy of Dance Australia.

"That was pretty exciting to win that,” she said.