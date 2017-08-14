Road toll rises as CQ fatal claims elderly man's life

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating a single-vehicle incident which claimed the life of an elderly man.

Six people killed in Qld crashes since Friday

THE road toll continues to rise after a Central Queensland car incident claimed the life of an elderly man.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the single-vehicle incident, which occurred about 9.10pm on the Rubyvale-Sapphire Rd in The Gemfields on Saturday, August 12.

The Queensland Police Service advise the man was seriously injured when exiting his vehicle, after he was dragged about five metres before the vehicle went down an embankment.

The 79-year-old man was transported to Emerald Hospital for medical treatment and later flown to Townsville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased yesterday, August 13.

No one else was injured during the incident, about 60km west of Emerald.

The Queensland road toll has reached 145 people this year, compared to 152 deaths throughout 2016.