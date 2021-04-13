Road train blows tyre on Capricorn Highway

A road train has reportedly blown a tyre on the Capricorn Highway at Westwood on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the incident, about 2km west of the Leichhardt Highway turn-off, at 3.40pm.

Initial reports suggested the vehicle had rolled and was carrying ammonium nitrate.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle had blown a tyre and went down an embankment off the roadway.

It is understood, while the vehicle did usually carry ammonium nitrate, it was empty at the time of the incident.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the vehicle was on its wheels and that it had not rolled.

The spokesman said the company that owned the vehicle was organising for its retrieval.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the driver was uninjured.

