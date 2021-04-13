Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
News

Road train blows tyre on Capricorn Highway

Aden Stokes
13th Apr 2021 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A road train has reportedly blown a tyre on the Capricorn Highway at Westwood on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the incident, about 2km west of the Leichhardt Highway turn-off, at 3.40pm.

Initial reports suggested the vehicle had rolled and was carrying ammonium nitrate.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle had blown a tyre and went down an embankment off the roadway.

It is understood, while the vehicle did usually carry ammonium nitrate, it was empty at the time of the incident.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the vehicle was on its wheels and that it had not rolled.

The spokesman said the company that owned the vehicle was organising for its retrieval.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the driver was uninjured.

capricorn highway crash westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reports man threw fuel over woman in Depot Hill

        Premium Content Reports man threw fuel over woman in Depot Hill

        Crime He reportedly threatened to assault her.

        Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

        Premium Content Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

        Environment No formal decision has been made at this stage whether or not it is viable to...

        DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

        Premium Content DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

        Crime The defendant attacked the victim after she spat on his arm following an argument...

        GALLERY: All the glitz and glam of the RGS formal 2021

        Premium Content GALLERY: All the glitz and glam of the RGS formal 2021

        Local Faces Dozens of senior students dressed to impress for The Rockhampton Grammar School’s...