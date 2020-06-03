Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead
A woman and a teenager have died after a major traffic crash near Cloncurry in Queensland's far northwest this morning.
Police said the victims had been travelling in a utility along the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry when it collided with a road train about 6.35am.
The 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy died at the scene.
The driver of the road train sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.
The crash closed the highway for several hours, It reopened this afternoon.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
