RACQ Capricorn Rescue at the scene of the crash.
News

Road train vs dual cab: Horror crash on Capricorn Highway

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content

UPDATE: 2.30pm: A man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital to receive scans and treatment for suspected spinal injuries after a road train struck his car about 10km east of Duaringa.

A spokesman for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue said that it appeared the last trailer of the train struck the man’s ute as they passed one another.

The driver was reported to have been out of his vehicle and walking around when the first crew of paramedics arrived on scene.

They initially treated the man for suspected spinal injuries; a female passenger in the car had no visible sign of injuries, but was driven to hospital as a precaution.

Upon arrival at the scene, the rescue helicopter’s medical team re-assessed the patient and stabilised him for the flight to hospital.

11.25pm: Police are shutting down the east-bound lane of the Capricorn Highway east of Duaringa as the rescue helicopter is due to arrive.

The male patient, who has regained consciousness, has lacerations to his face as well as back pain.

10.40am: Emergency services are racing to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway two km east of Duaringa.

It is reported a man in his 30s is unconscious in the dual cab which was sideswiped by a road train.

A female companion has reportedly extricated herself from the vehicle and the truck driver is uninjured.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.

