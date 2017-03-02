Road upgrade: $32M Bruce Hwy works to create 128 jobs

A $32 MILLION upgrade to the Bruce Hwy is set to improve road safety and create over 100 new jobs.

The pavement widening and safety works between Bajool and Midgee will get underway soon, with the contract awarded to WHBO Infrastructure Pty Ltd.

Over 5000 motorists drive the Rockhampton to Gladstone stretch of the Bruce Hwy daily and the road widening is aimed at approving safety for drivers, with wider centre lines putting more space between oncoming vehicles.

The works are expected to create 128 jobs during the construction phase.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by mid-2018.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the work would rebuild rough, potholed or corrugated sections of highway and upgrade intersections to separate turning vehicles from highway traffic.

"It's great to see the next milestone being delivered on this important project for local residents, who are well aware of the dangers of this section of road," he said.

"We've listened to their concerns and are acting to improve the driving experience."

Mirani MP Jim Pearce said turning traffic had to sit stationary on the highway to exit onto a side road, raising serious safety issues.

"Turning vehicles will soon have their own lane while highway traffic can safely continue along uninterrupted," he said.

"This is a high-speed, high-volume section of road, and what we want to do is minimise the chance of an accident or fatality."

Queensland Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the highway was vital for many Queensland towns.

"The Bruce Hwy works south of Rockhampton will improve safety and traffic flow for all drivers and most importantly, will cater for the continued growth of Bruce Hwy traffic into the future," Mr Bailey said.

"I am looking forward to seeing the completion of this project by mid 2018, weather permitting, as we work toward improving the state's economy and reducing fatalities on our roads."