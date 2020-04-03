Road workers on display risk public outcry

Main Roads workers run the risk of public outcry if they don’t avail themselves of distancing strategies.

Two men in high viz rest their steel-toed boots on a sizeable boulder between them, as Department of Transport and Main Roads workers continue to carve out new traffic lanes between Rockhampton and Gracemere. With their heads bent over the offending lump, which apparently defied the nearby bulldozer, the two come so close they could be taking a selfie.

A hundred metres further towards town, three men huddle around plans perched on the windscreen of a work ute. And on the next corner, two blokes, who were whipper-snippering, standing close together as they have a cigarette.

These are the scenes which would have had drivers along the Gracemere stretch on Wednesday scratching their heads whether the wisdom of keeping one’s distance is getting through.

Perhaps it’s the fresh breeze or warm sunshine which made these men feel less vulnerable than if they were in a shopping centre aisle? Maybe it’s the “they’re-my-mates-I-work-with-every-day” mentality?

As the government empowers police to enforce social distancing, and public debate rages over what truly constitutes an “essential” service, it’s clear that some people can’t or aren’t willing to change their usual habits.

These Main Roads workers are simply going about their work, building the roads we need; indeed, as there are fewer cars on the roads, it's an ideal time for them to make progress. But they are as high viz as their vests, so they run the risk of public outcry if they don't avail themselves of distancing strategies such as walkie-talkies or common sense.

The Morning Bulletin has asked The Main Roads Department for a statement about precautions for workers building our roads around the region.