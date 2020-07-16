ROAD WORKS: See if your road is on the list for upgrades
MANY ROADS across the Rockhampton region have been ticketed for works in the 2020/21 council budget.
The road renewal program has $17.7 million committed in the budget, plus $886,000 for new footpaths.
The new budget was handed down on Tuesday with details of which roads would receive works.
READ HERE: ROCKY 2020/21 BUDGET: HOW THE RATES CHANGES AFFECT YOU
READ HERE: ICONIC ROCKY REGION SWINGING BRIDGE TO BE REPAIRED
Here is a breakdown the planned road and bridges works for this financial year.
RURAL ROADS SEALING:
-Thirsty Creek Rd – $2,000,000
-Bobs Creek Rd – $420,000
-Hunt Rd (Alton Downs) Rd – $350,000
-Arthur St (Westwood) – $214,200
TOTAL: $2,984,200
ROAD RECONSTRUCTION:
-Macquarie St lot 62 to lot 96: $1,500,000
-Talbot St – Berserker St to Clanfield St: $1,050,000
-Glenmore Rd – Park St to Tung Yeen: $825,00
-Alexander St – Richardson Rd to Moores Creek Rd: $770,000
-Bracher Rd rehab – Lion Creek to Wandal: $645,000
-River Rose Dr: $50,000
TOTAL: $4,840,000
ROAD REHABILITATION:
-Victoria Pde – North St to Quest Apartments: $2,000,000
-Quay Ln – North St to Albert St: $369,000
-Upper Dawson Rd – Prospect St to Parnell St: $340,000
-Upper Dawson Rd – Margaret St to Caroline St: $250,000
-Heavy patching / pavement rehabilitation: $142,000
-Dooley St depot access road upgrade: $100,000
-Western St, Mount Morgan – East St to Black St: $100,000
-Guardrail renewal: $50,000
-Kerb ramp program: $25,000
-Rosedale St turnaround: $15,000
TOTAL: $3,391,000
ROAD RESEALS:
-Annual reseal program: $3,560,000
BRIDGES:
-Glenroy Rd – Louisa Creek bridge: $700,000
-Casuarina Rd – Serpentine Creek bridge: $600,000
-Casuarina Rd – Swan Creek bridge: $500,000
-Bridge rehabilitation: $205,000
-Mount Morgan swinging bridge: $205,000
-Old Capricorn Hwy – Scrubby Creek bridge: $100,000
-O’Shannessy St – replace culvert with low level floodway: $52,300
TOTAL: $2,262,300