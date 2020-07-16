ROAD WORKS: See if your road is on the list for upgrades

MANY ROADS across the Rockhampton region have been ticketed for works in the 2020/21 council budget.

The road renewal program has $17.7 million committed in the budget, plus $886,000 for new footpaths.

The new budget was handed down on Tuesday with details of which roads would receive works.

Here is a breakdown the planned road and bridges works for this financial year.

RURAL ROADS SEALING:

-Thirsty Creek Rd – $2,000,000

-Bobs Creek Rd – $420,000

-Hunt Rd (Alton Downs) Rd – $350,000

-Arthur St (Westwood) – $214,200

TOTAL: $2,984,200

ROAD RECONSTRUCTION:

-Macquarie St lot 62 to lot 96: $1,500,000

-Talbot St – Berserker St to Clanfield St: $1,050,000

-Glenmore Rd – Park St to Tung Yeen: $825,00

-Alexander St – Richardson Rd to Moores Creek Rd: $770,000

-Bracher Rd rehab – Lion Creek to Wandal: $645,000

-River Rose Dr: $50,000

TOTAL: $4,840,000

ROAD REHABILITATION:

-Victoria Pde – North St to Quest Apartments: $2,000,000

-Quay Ln – North St to Albert St: $369,000

-Upper Dawson Rd – Prospect St to Parnell St: $340,000

-Upper Dawson Rd – Margaret St to Caroline St: $250,000

-Heavy patching / pavement rehabilitation: $142,000

-Dooley St depot access road upgrade: $100,000

-Western St, Mount Morgan – East St to Black St: $100,000

-Guardrail renewal: $50,000

-Kerb ramp program: $25,000

-Rosedale St turnaround: $15,000

TOTAL: $3,391,000

ROAD RESEALS:

-Annual reseal program: $3,560,000

BRIDGES:

-Glenroy Rd – Louisa Creek bridge: $700,000

-Casuarina Rd – Serpentine Creek bridge: $600,000

-Casuarina Rd – Swan Creek bridge: $500,000

-Bridge rehabilitation: $205,000

-Mount Morgan swinging bridge: $205,000

-Old Capricorn Hwy – Scrubby Creek bridge: $100,000

-O’Shannessy St – replace culvert with low level floodway: $52,300

TOTAL: $2,262,300