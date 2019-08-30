Menu
Blackdown Tableland National Park.
Council News

Road works to close popular CQ national park next month

Aden Stokes
by
30th Aug 2019 12:31 PM

A POPULAR Central Queensland national park will be closed for one week next month, as Central Highlands Regional Council prepares to carry out urgent road works.

The access road for Blackdown Tableland National Park, Charlevue Rd, will be closed from September 9 to 14.

This closure means the national park will also be closed and not accessible for the duration of the works.

These works are necessary to replace an old wooden culvert under the road about halfway up the tableland which was damaged during last year's bushfires and poses a safety risk if left unrepaired.

