Road works will start next week at the Lakes Creek Road and Dorly Street intersection.
News

Road works to start next week at North Rocky intersection

Aden Stokes
29th Apr 2021 3:10 PM
Road works will commence at the Lakes Creek Road and Dorly Street intersection next week.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the works would upgrade the bus stop and widen road shoulders on Lakes Creek Road.

Works are to take place from May 4 to June 16, between 6pm and 6am.

As part of the work, Dorly Street would be closed from May 6 to May 17.

Map for detours in place during road works at the Lakes Creek Road and Dorly Street intersection. Picture: Contributed
Detours would be in place and the bus stop would be relocated beside the Boral access.

During the works, neighbouring residents and businesses may experience an increase in noise due to the construction activities.

Map of the bus stop relocation beside the Boral access. Picture: Contributed
Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control are to be in place.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

