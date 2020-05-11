Roadmap to recovery not coming quick enough for clubs and pubs

Keppel Bay Sailing Club CEO Julie Strudwick would love to see her staff back to work.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club CEO Julie Strudwick would love to see her staff back to work.

THE road to recovery for businesses and the community is becoming clearer as State Government begins the task of reopening services and progressively allowing increased access to activities but is it enough to save local businesses and clubs?

Keppel Bay Sailing Club CEO Julie Strudwick believes the one size fits all reopening plan is going to put more strain on businesses such as the not for profit sailing club which has four venues across the Capricorn Coast.

“It’s disappointing that for potentially another 10 weeks or perhaps longer, we would only be allowed 10 people to dine in, it simply isn’t enough to cover our overheads,” Ms Strudwick said.

“This will put further strain on clubs and the hospitality sector as a whole and there are still no guarantees there won’t be further setbacks.

“I am also concerned about what the restrictions will look like when we are allowed to come back, I am sure the restrictions will limit our operations and how we will operate, and we need to plan for that eventuality.

“I’m concerned about how this will enable us to bring all our staff back to work in this unknown time and whether people will feel secure enough to continue to support us after so long in lockdown.

“I expect people be a bit guarded about going out in public after so long in isolation.”

Ms Strudwick said KBSC followed all the safety requirements and restrictions before closure and will continue to do so for the safety of their staff and patrons.

“Safety is our number one priority and we are currently working on a reopening plan that will do just that to ensure everyone feels safe and secure at our premises,” she said.

“We are currently looking at all the options to encourage contactless operations so we are doing as much as we can to avoid touching.

“We are also very keen to get our sailors back on the water and get the economy in the community operating again.

“I worry about the mental health and wellbeing of the community who, without sport and without being able to have that social interaction may be struggling.

“We know the impact the restrictions are having currently on all levels of the community and understand the necessity for those actions to date from the government.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Premier has released safe and sensible relaxation of the laws for a Queensland roadmap to a COVID-safe recovery allowing more travel, more activities and larger gatherings.

“These are sensible, gradual steps to a safe COVID recovery that reconnects our communities and keeps the economy moving, and I’m sure they will be welcomed throughout the community,” Ms Lauga said.

“We want to keep taking steps forward and keep working hard on keeping safe while our economy recovers.

“So please be careful to abide by the rules as we don’t want to undo all our good work.”

COVID-19 restrictions timeline

Stage One 11.59pm, Friday May 15

Gatherings of a maximum of 10 people together in a public space

Dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual reopening (no bars or gaming)

Recreational travel of a radius of up to 150km from your home for day trips

Some beauty therapies and nail salons for up to 10 people at one time

Reopening of libraries. playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms (a maximum of 10 at one time)

Wedding guests increased to 10 people and funeral attendance increased to 20 (30 outdoors)

Open homes and auctions with a maximum of 10 people at one time;

Reopening public pools and lagoons with a maximum of 10 people at a time or greater numbers with an approved plan

Stage Two, from 11.59pm, Friday June 12 would provide for:

Gatherings at homes with a maximum of 20 visitors

Dining-in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes and RSLs for up to 20 patrons at a time and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan

Holiday travel within your region

More details on what is allowed is available on www.covid19.qld.gov.au