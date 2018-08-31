Roads closed after major gas main ruptures in Rocky street

A gas main was ruptured in Wandal on Friday which closed down the residential intersection.

A gas main was ruptured in Wandal on Friday which closed down the residential intersection. Michelle Gately

UPDATE 10.30am: ROADS have been re-opened after a gas leak in Wandal this morning.

A QFES spokesperson said crews blocked the leak at 8.15am and left the scene shortly after.

BREAKING: AN INTERSECTION in Rockhampton has been shut down this morning after a gas main was ruptured in roadworks.

Initial reports indicate Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews were called to Haig and Morgan Sts around 7.45am to reports of a ruptured gas main sustained in "council works".

The residential intersection has been closed off and workmen have been evacuated from the area this morning after the 25mm gas line was ruptured.

Representatives from the gas company have been contacted and one fire crews is on scene hosing down and monitoring the area.

Gas examiners will also attend the scene this morning to conduct air sampling.

More to come.