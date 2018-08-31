Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gas main was ruptured in Wandal on Friday which closed down the residential intersection.
A gas main was ruptured in Wandal on Friday which closed down the residential intersection. Michelle Gately
Breaking

Roads closed after major gas main ruptures in Rocky street

Shayla Bulloch
by
31st Aug 2018 8:13 AM

UPDATE 10.30am: ROADS have been re-opened after a gas leak in Wandal this morning.

A QFES spokesperson said crews blocked the leak at 8.15am and left the scene shortly after.

BREAKING: AN INTERSECTION in Rockhampton has been shut down this morning after a gas main was ruptured in roadworks.

Initial reports indicate Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews were called to Haig and Morgan Sts around 7.45am to reports of a ruptured gas main sustained in "council works".

The residential intersection has been closed off and workmen have been evacuated from the area this morning after the 25mm gas line was ruptured.

 

A gas main was ruptured in Wandal on Friday which closed down the residential intersection.
A gas main was ruptured in Wandal on Friday which closed down the residential intersection. Michelle Gately

Representatives from the gas company have been contacted and one fire crews is on scene hosing down and monitoring the area.

Gas examiners will also attend the scene this morning to conduct air sampling.

More to come.

gas leak qfes rockhampton rockhampton regional council tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 'Ancient' tax rule giving Rocky workers a raw deal

    premium_icon REVEALED: 'Ancient' tax rule giving Rocky workers a raw deal

    Council News MAYOR calls for urgent action to change rule where Cap Coast workers are getting thousands of dollars more.

    Captivating photos showcase raw faces of CQ's ag sector

    premium_icon Captivating photos showcase raw faces of CQ's ag sector

    News PHOTOGRAPHER showcases the truth about drought in nation-wide book

    HOT PROPERTY: Hundreds of open homes to draw big crowds

    HOT PROPERTY: Hundreds of open homes to draw big crowds

    Property FULL LIST: See our comprehensive list of open homes across region

    • 31st Aug 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners