ROADS CLOSED AND OPENED: See full list

BROWNS Lane, Serpertine Rd and the bottom end of Lake Mary Rd, Woodvale Park Rd and Wards Lane all remain closed according to the Local Disaster Management Group.

Roads closed as of 3.30 Tuesday November 12.

Todds Rd, Ingrey Rd, Madges Rd, Bungundarrra Rd, Paddy’s Swamp Rd, Groves Rd, Evans Rd, Williams Rd, Mapes Rd, Byfield Rd, Druces Rd, Tyrer Ln, Stones Rd, Daly Creek Rd, Walls Rd, Sweetmarie Rd, Paradigm Rd, Norpine Rd, Woodbury Rd, Woodbine Rd, Athertons Rd, Mount Rae Rd, Preston Rd, Kreis Rd, Limestone Creek Rd, Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball Rd, Vaughans Rd, Crannys Rd and Adelaide Park Rd are open.

This information is up to date as of 3.30pm on Tuesday November 12.

Livingstone Shire Council is asking if you do not have official business in the area, please stay away as emergency services are still working in the area.

Please see attached PDF updated map and view latest road closure information at http://disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au/