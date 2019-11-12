Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road closed sign.
Road closed sign.
News

ROADS CLOSED AND OPENED: See full list

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Nov 2019 3:30 PM

BROWNS Lane, Serpertine Rd and the bottom end of Lake Mary Rd, Woodvale Park Rd and Wards Lane all remain closed according to the Local Disaster Management Group.

Roads closed as of 3.30 Tuesday November 12.
Roads closed as of 3.30 Tuesday November 12.

Todds Rd, Ingrey Rd, Madges Rd, Bungundarrra Rd, Paddy’s Swamp Rd, Groves Rd, Evans Rd, Williams Rd, Mapes Rd, Byfield Rd, Druces Rd, Tyrer Ln, Stones Rd, Daly Creek Rd, Walls Rd, Sweetmarie Rd, Paradigm Rd, Norpine Rd, Woodbury Rd, Woodbine Rd, Athertons Rd, Mount Rae Rd, Preston Rd, Kreis Rd, Limestone Creek Rd, Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball Rd, Vaughans Rd, Crannys Rd and Adelaide Park Rd are open.

This information is up to date as of 3.30pm on Tuesday November 12.

Livingstone Shire Council is asking if you do not have official business in the area, please stay away as emergency services are still working in the area.

Please see attached PDF updated map and view latest road closure information at http://disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It only took minutes for it to come over the hill

        premium_icon It only took minutes for it to come over the hill

        News Luckily the horses were found safe and well.

        • 12th Nov 2019 3:17 PM
        Father and son prepare to defend property

        premium_icon Father and son prepare to defend property

        News ‘We are getting prepared as we can be’

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Tough times show our courage

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Tough times show our courage

        News Tuesdays with Jordie columnist Jordie Lynch is in awe of our community’s...

        Through firefighters’ eyes: Animals, homes destroyed

        premium_icon Through firefighters’ eyes: Animals, homes destroyed

        News THEY share 40 years of firefighting experience between them and the same opinion...