ROADS CLOSED: Fitzroy River will flood major roads today

Flood water swallows the lower end of Quay St in Rockhampton.

MAJOR roads across the Rockhampton region will close today as the Fitzroy River reaches moderate to major flood levels.

The Yeppen Floodplain bridges traffic management plan will be enacted by Transport and Main Roads today ahead of the closure of the low level sections of the Bruce Highway.

This means both north and southbound traffic, on the Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton will use the high level Yeppen South and North bridges.

Lower Dawson Rd and Gladstone Rd are expected to flood today and all traffic, including heavy vehicles, will be diverted to Upper Dawson Rd at Jellico St.

For northbound road users, traffic diversion and advisory signage will be in place at the intersection of Upper Dawson Road and Penlington Street:

heavy vehicles will be directed onwards to Derby Street and back onto Bruce Highway (George Street).

will be directed onwards to Derby Street and back onto Bruce Highway (George Street). light vehicles will detour via Penlington, Davis, Canning and Denham Streets back to the Bruce Highway.

All Bruce Highway southbound traffic will travel via Derby St and Upper Dawson Rd to detour around low-level flooding on Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd, then rejoin the highway at Yeppen North bridge.

Whilst the detour is in place, Upper Dawson Rd (and local streets on the detour route) will have a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.

To mitigate heavy vehicle impacts in Rocky, TMR will work with the Queensland Police and Rocky Regional Council and temporary No Standing/No Parking signage will be in place along Upper Dawson Rd.

TMR requests residents and businesses on Upper Dawson Rd to please remove parked cars from the road corridor while the traffic detour is in place. This must be done today.

All residents and business owners on Upper Dawson Rd are reminded to be aware of increased traffic flows during this temporary detour, and to take extra care when entering and exiting their property.

For further information contact: Fitzroy District on 4931 1500.

ROAD CLOSURES

CLOSED

Riverslea Rd, Goganga at Fitzroy River

Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing

Piddichs Crossing, Mt Morgan

Boundary Rd, Parkhurst at Norman Rd

Roopes Rd/Bridge, Port Curtis

Quay St Riverbank car parks, Rockhampton City

South Yaamba Rd, South Yaamba at Deep Creek

Ramsden St, Wandal at Huet St

Lakes Creek Road The Common / Berserker / Koongal / Lakes Creek Road between Musgrave Street and Cooper Street, and all roads leading to Lakes Creek Road from Elphinstone Street and Rockonia Road

WATER OVER ROAD