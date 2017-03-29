ROADS CLOSED: Flash flooding impacts CQ roads

AS EX-Tropical Cyclone Debbie makes her way through the Central Queensland region today, daily falls of up to 200mm and possibly higher are expected.
A Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) spokeswoman said officers are inspecting all roads now.
Reports came through early this morning that the Bruce Hwy near Marlborough was underwater, but the spokeswoman said there is "currently no water over the road there yet”.
"We will continue to monitor throughout the day,” she said.
Over the past few days and overnight the region has been soaked, resulting in flash flooding and the closure of many local roads.
ROADS CLOSED
Stanage Bay Rd, Kunwarrara
Doonside Rd, Canal Creek
Stockyard Rd, Stockyard
Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake
Taranganba Rd, Taranganba
Waterpark Rd, Byfield
Stanley Avenue, Barmaryee
Coorooman Creek Rd, Coorooman
Whites Rd, Bondoola
Mount Chalmers Rd, Cawarral
Botos Rd, Mount Chalmers
Apis Creek Rd, Duaringa
Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral
Cobraball Rd, Bondoola
Thompson Point Rd, Nankin
Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee
Raglan Station Rd, Ambrose
Raglan Station Rd, Raglan
OPEN WITH CAUTION
Keppel Sands Rd, Joskeleigh
Neils Rd, Barmaryee
Old Byfield Rd, Bungundarra
Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake/Mulara
Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee
Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank
Greenlake Rd, Barmoya/Sandringham
Hewitt St, Emu Park
Smith St, Barlows Hill
Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara
Bondoola Rd, Bondoola
Adelaide Park Rd, Inverness/Yeppoon
Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park
Dawson Rd, Glenless
Milman Rd, Milman
Dry Weather Rd, Wattlebank
Etna Creek Rd, Etna Creek
Fourteen Mile Rd, The Caves
Mount Rae Rd, Bungundarra
Bruce Hwy, Bajool/Midgee
Coowonga Rd, Coowonga
Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra
Bungundarra Rd, Adelaide Park
Farnborough Rd, Farnborough
Tanby Rd, Hidden Valley/Yeppoon