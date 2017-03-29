ROADS CLOSED: Flash flooding impacts CQ roads

Rockhampton prepares for more wild weather as Ex-TC Debbie moves through region.

AS EX-Tropical Cyclone Debbie makes her way through the Central Queensland region today, daily falls of up to 200mm and possibly higher are expected.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) spokeswoman said officers are inspecting all roads now.

Reports came through early this morning that the Bruce Hwy near Marlborough was underwater, but the spokeswoman said there is "currently no water over the road there yet”.

"We will continue to monitor throughout the day,” she said.

Over the past few days and overnight the region has been soaked, resulting in flash flooding and the closure of many local roads.

ROADS CLOSED

Stanage Bay Rd, Kunwarrara

Doonside Rd, Canal Creek

Stockyard Rd, Stockyard

Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake

Taranganba Rd, Taranganba

Waterpark Rd, Byfield

Stanley Avenue, Barmaryee

Coorooman Creek Rd, Coorooman

Whites Rd, Bondoola

Mount Chalmers Rd, Cawarral

Botos Rd, Mount Chalmers

Apis Creek Rd, Duaringa

Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral

Cobraball Rd, Bondoola

Thompson Point Rd, Nankin

Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee

Raglan Station Rd, Ambrose

Raglan Station Rd, Raglan

OPEN WITH CAUTION

Keppel Sands Rd, Joskeleigh

Neils Rd, Barmaryee

Old Byfield Rd, Bungundarra

Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake/Mulara

Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee

Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank

Greenlake Rd, Barmoya/Sandringham

Hewitt St, Emu Park

Smith St, Barlows Hill

Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara

Bondoola Rd, Bondoola

Adelaide Park Rd, Inverness/Yeppoon

Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park

Dawson Rd, Glenless

Milman Rd, Milman

Dry Weather Rd, Wattlebank

Etna Creek Rd, Etna Creek

Fourteen Mile Rd, The Caves

Mount Rae Rd, Bungundarra

Bruce Hwy, Bajool/Midgee

Coowonga Rd, Coowonga

Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra

Bungundarra Rd, Adelaide Park

Farnborough Rd, Farnborough

Tanby Rd, Hidden Valley/Yeppoon