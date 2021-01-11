ROADS CLOSED: Monday 11 January update on flooding
Roads closed due to flooding (Main Roads website at 11 January 2021 8:40am):
- Clermont, Cheesborough Road, Road closed to all traffic
- Gainsford / Kokotungo, Duaringa Biloela Road (Biloela Duaringa Road), Water over the road in various locations, All lanes affected, All directions
- Barnard, Duaringa Baralaba Road, All lanes affected
- Wolfang, Huntley Road, Road closed to all traffic, All directions
- Nebo / Strathfield, Denison Street Strathfield Road, Nebo Creek, Road closed to through traffic, Both directions
- Bauhinia, Dawson Highway, Clovenook creek river, All lanes affected, All directions
- Rewan, Carnarvon Highway, All lanes affected in all directions,
- Wandoan, Jackson Wandoan Road, Water over road at chainages; 49.29, 49.6, 52.8, 60.30 and 61.09.
