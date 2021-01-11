Menu
Ashlee Matheson
News

ROADS CLOSED: Monday 11 January update on flooding

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Roads closed due to flooding (Main Roads website at 11 January 2021 8:40am):

  • Clermont, Cheesborough Road, Road closed to all traffic
  • Gainsford / Kokotungo, Duaringa Biloela Road (Biloela Duaringa Road), Water over the road in various locations, All lanes affected, All directions
  • Gainsford / Kokotungo, Duaringa Biloela Road (Biloela Duaringa Road), Water over the road in various locations
  • Barnard, Duaringa Baralaba Road, All lanes affected
  • Wolfang, Huntley Road, Road closed to all traffic, All directions
  • Nebo / Strathfield, Denison Street Strathfield Road, Nebo Creek, Road closed to through traffic, Both directions
  • Bauhinia, Dawson Highway, Clovenook creek river, All lanes affected, All directions
  • Rewan, Carnarvon Highway, All lanes affected in all directions,
  • Wandoan, Jackson Wandoan Road, Water over road at chainages; 49.29, 49.6, 52.8, 60.30 and 61.09.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

