ROADS CLOSED: Main roads warn of more potential road closures

Flash flooding has started to impact roads across the region.

UPDATE: THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main roads are warning many areas in CQ are experiencing a significant rain event as a result of TC Debbie.

They say further rainfall is likely to result in impacts to the road network in Central Queensland, so motorists are reminded to not drive into floodwaters.

DTMR say if you do have to travel, have a Plan B, including finding alternative routes in case roads are flooded.

INITIAL: AS HEAVY rain starts to impact the Capricornia region, flash flooding has closed multiple roads.

On the Capricorn Coast, close to 30mm has fallen in the past hour, taking Yeppoon's rainfall since midday yesterday up to 95.6mm. Wind gusts in excess of 60km/hr have also been recorded.

Reports from the beachfront at Emu Park indicate strong swell and windy conditions.

In Rockhampton, moderate to heavy rain is starting to set in.

CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake / Mulara

Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra

Old Byfield Rd, Bungundarra

Stockyard Rd, Stockyard,

Doonside Rd, Canal Creek

Stanage Bay Rd, Kunwarara

Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing

Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Fitzroy River

Riverslea Rd, Gogango at Fitzroy River

ADVERSE DRIVING CONDITIONS

Clayton Rd, Lammaermoor (Slippery)

Greenlake Rd, Barmoya/Sandringham (Slippery)

Whites Rd, Bondoola (Slippery)

Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank (Slippery)

Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee (Slippery)