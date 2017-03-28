29°
News

ROADS CLOSED: Main roads warn of more potential road closures

Melanie Plane
| 28th Mar 2017 8:14 AM Updated: 9:31 AM
Flash flooding has started to impact roads across the region.
Flash flooding has started to impact roads across the region. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main roads are warning many areas in CQ are experiencing a significant rain event as a result of TC Debbie. 

They say further rainfall is likely to result in impacts to the road network in Central Queensland, so motorists are reminded to not drive into floodwaters.

DTMR say if you do have to travel, have a Plan B, including finding alternative routes in case roads are flooded.

INITIAL: AS HEAVY rain starts to impact the Capricornia region, flash flooding has closed multiple roads.

On the Capricorn Coast, close to 30mm has fallen in the past hour, taking Yeppoon's rainfall since midday yesterday up to 95.6mm. Wind gusts in excess of 60km/hr have also been recorded.

Reports from the beachfront at Emu Park indicate strong swell and windy conditions.

In Rockhampton, moderate to heavy rain is starting to set in.

CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake / Mulara

Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra

Old Byfield Rd, Bungundarra

Stockyard Rd, Stockyard,

Doonside Rd, Canal Creek

Stanage Bay Rd, Kunwarara

Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing

Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Fitzroy River

Riverslea Rd, Gogango at Fitzroy River

ADVERSE DRIVING CONDITIONS

Clayton Rd, Lammaermoor (Slippery)

Greenlake Rd, Barmoya/Sandringham (Slippery)

Whites Rd, Bondoola (Slippery)

Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank (Slippery)

Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee (Slippery)

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  closed roads cyclone debbie flash flooding roads closed rockhampton weather severe weather warning wildweather yeppoon weather

WARNING: Cyclone Debbie brings storms, 125km/hr winds to CQ

WARNING: Cyclone Debbie brings storms, 125km/hr winds to CQ

A SEVERE weather warning for damaging wind gusts in excess of 125kmh has been issued for people in parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays and Capricornia.

WATCH: Mackay residents told to evacuate to Rocky

EVACUATE: Up to 25,000 Mackay residents have been told to head south to Rockhampton.

Escalated pleas for residents to escape incoming Cyclone Debbie

Rocky industry prepares for Cyclone Debbie

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year.

PORTS and industry are preparing for a Category 4 Clyclone debbie.

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

Meteye Data on the BoM website reveals Cyclone Debbie has redirected south.

BOM expects the Cyclone Debbie system to hit Central Queensland.

Local Partners

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

A man, his mother and her father-in-law all had a hand in the assault of a man over an excavator

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Cyclone preparation: How to avoid the emergency room

Doctors and nurses pushing patient on gurney through emergency room

Public reminded to use common sense when using emergency services

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

IN A night dominated by regional artists, Violent Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction were also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $329,000 NEG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

Ocean View Home in Premium Location!

19 Samoa Street, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 INVITING ALL...

2-year-old Metro home capturing stunning Ocean Views from Samoa Street. Relaxed easy living with close proximity to St Benedicts school, Farnborough Beach &...

969m2 Vacant Block in Nth Rocky CBD

57 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct ... $270,000

One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct - LARGE FLAT 969m2 Block - PRICED TO SELL - this is ECONOMIC advantage! - Nestled...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $429,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

Family Home with Sparkling Pool

12 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $339,000

You will not believe your eyes when you see this beautifully presented low-set brick home at this very affordable price. Positioned in a quiet, family friendly...

Peaceful Glenlee Escape perfect for the Entire Family!

64 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $449,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. Located in Glenlee on a 6429m2 allotment...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

360-degree views meet classical Queenslander

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!