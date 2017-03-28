ROADS CLOSED: Main roads warn of more potential road closures

UPDATE: THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main roads are warning many areas in CQ are experiencing a significant rain event as a result of TC Debbie.
They say further rainfall is likely to result in impacts to the road network in Central Queensland, so motorists are reminded to not drive into floodwaters.
DTMR say if you do have to travel, have a Plan B, including finding alternative routes in case roads are flooded.
INITIAL: AS HEAVY rain starts to impact the Capricornia region, flash flooding has closed multiple roads.
On the Capricorn Coast, close to 30mm has fallen in the past hour, taking Yeppoon's rainfall since midday yesterday up to 95.6mm. Wind gusts in excess of 60km/hr have also been recorded.
Reports from the beachfront at Emu Park indicate strong swell and windy conditions.
In Rockhampton, moderate to heavy rain is starting to set in.
CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
Lake Mary Rd, Greenlake / Mulara
Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra
Old Byfield Rd, Bungundarra
Stockyard Rd, Stockyard,
Doonside Rd, Canal Creek
Stanage Bay Rd, Kunwarara
Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing
Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Fitzroy River
Riverslea Rd, Gogango at Fitzroy River
ADVERSE DRIVING CONDITIONS
Clayton Rd, Lammaermoor (Slippery)
Greenlake Rd, Barmoya/Sandringham (Slippery)
Whites Rd, Bondoola (Slippery)
Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank (Slippery)
Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee (Slippery)