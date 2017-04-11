30°
ROADS CLOSED: Rockhampton and Livingstone latest conditions

Amber Hooker
| 11th Apr 2017 1:09 PM
The end of Quay St cut off by flood waters as the Fitzroy started to rise last week.
The end of Quay St cut off by flood waters as the Fitzroy started to rise last week.

FLOOD waters have subsided, but dozens of roads remain closed across the Rockhampton and Livingstone regions.

Below are the latest road conditions, as of 9am today.

ROCKHAMPTON REGION

Road closures:

  • Quay St Depot Hill at O'Connell St
  • Fiddes St Depot Hill at Lucius St
  • Arthur St Depot Hill at Bolsover St
  • Riverslea Rd Gogango at Fitzroy River
  • Farm St Kawana at Cramb St
  • Haynes St Kawana at Byrne St
  • York St, Kawana
  • Grubb St Koongal at Rustic St
  • Glenroy Rd Morinish at Glenroy Crossing
  • Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile
  • Gough St Park Ave at Hopkins St
  • Belmont Rd Parkhurst at Edenbrook Dr
  • Jellicoe St Port Curtis near Hastings Deering
  • Roopes Rd / Bridge Port Curtis
  • Quay St Riverbank car parks Rockhampton City both car parks
  • South Yaamba Rd South Yaamba Deep Creek

Roads open - water over road:

  • Western St, Wandal between Wandal Rd and Jones St

Roads open:

  • Caroline St, Allenstown
  • Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown
  • Talford St, Allenstown
  • Brown St, Berserker
  • Linnett St, Berserker
  • Princess St, Berserker
  • Reaney St, Berserker
  • Water St, Berserker
  • Dean St, Frenchville
  • Fairy Bower Rd, Gracemere
  • Griffith St, Kawana
  • McIlwraith St, Kawana
  • Richardson Rd, Kawana
  • Tozer St, Kawana
  • Unmack St, Kawana
  • Dee St, Koongal
  • Thozet Rd, Koongal
  • Piddichs Crossing, Mt Morgan
  • Alton Downs-Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile
  • Malchi-Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile
  • Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue
  • Parris St, Park Avenue
  • Thompson St, Park Avenue
  • Wackford St, Park Avenue
  • Wattle St, Park Avenue
  • Werner St, Park Avenue
  • Alexandra St, Parkhurst
  • Campbell Lane, Rockhampton City
  • Derby St, Rockhampton City
  • East St, Rockhampton City
  • Murray St, Rockhampton City
  • South St, Rockhampton City
  • Lakes Creek Rd, The Common / Berserker / Koongal / Lakes Creek
  • Blackall St, The Range
  • Lion Creek, Rd Wandal
  • Harman St, Wandal
  • Ramsden St, Wandal
  • Sir Raymond Huish Dr, Wandal

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE

Roads closed:

  • Doonside Rd, Canal Creek - flash flooding
  • Tennant Rd, Jardine - flash flooding
  • Woodbury Rd, Adelaid Park/Woodbury - flash flooding

For any enquiries regarding State controlled roads, please contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads on 13 23 80.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  road conditions rockhampton floods 2017 wildweather

