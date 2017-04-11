ROADS CLOSED: Rockhampton and Livingstone latest conditions

The end of Quay St cut off by flood waters as the Fitzroy started to rise last week.

FLOOD waters have subsided, but dozens of roads remain closed across the Rockhampton and Livingstone regions.

Below are the latest road conditions, as of 9am today.

ROCKHAMPTON REGION

Road closures:

Quay St Depot Hill at O'Connell St

Fiddes St Depot Hill at Lucius St

Arthur St Depot Hill at Bolsover St

Riverslea Rd Gogango at Fitzroy River

Farm St Kawana at Cramb St

Haynes St Kawana at Byrne St

York St, Kawana

Grubb St Koongal at Rustic St

Glenroy Rd Morinish at Glenroy Crossing

Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile

Gough St Park Ave at Hopkins St

Belmont Rd Parkhurst at Edenbrook Dr

Jellicoe St Port Curtis near Hastings Deering

Roopes Rd / Bridge Port Curtis

Quay St Riverbank car parks Rockhampton City both car parks

South Yaamba Rd South Yaamba Deep Creek

Roads open - water over road:

Western St, Wandal between Wandal Rd and Jones St

Roads open:

Caroline St, Allenstown

Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown

Talford St, Allenstown

Brown St, Berserker

Linnett St, Berserker

Princess St, Berserker

Reaney St, Berserker

Water St, Berserker

Dean St, Frenchville

Fairy Bower Rd, Gracemere

Griffith St, Kawana

McIlwraith St, Kawana

Richardson Rd, Kawana

Tozer St, Kawana

Unmack St, Kawana

Dee St, Koongal

Thozet Rd, Koongal

Piddichs Crossing, Mt Morgan

Alton Downs-Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile

Malchi-Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile

Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue

Parris St, Park Avenue

Thompson St, Park Avenue

Wackford St, Park Avenue

Wattle St, Park Avenue

Werner St, Park Avenue

Alexandra St, Parkhurst

Campbell Lane, Rockhampton City

Derby St, Rockhampton City

East St, Rockhampton City

Murray St, Rockhampton City

South St, Rockhampton City

Lakes Creek Rd, The Common / Berserker / Koongal / Lakes Creek

Blackall St, The Range

Lion Creek, Rd Wandal

Harman St, Wandal

Ramsden St, Wandal

Sir Raymond Huish Dr, Wandal

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE

Roads closed:

Doonside Rd, Canal Creek - flash flooding

Tennant Rd, Jardine - flash flooding

Woodbury Rd, Adelaid Park/Woodbury - flash flooding

For any enquiries regarding State controlled roads, please contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads on 13 23 80.