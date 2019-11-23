Roadshow rolls in to educate rural kids on bullying

IN SESSION: Interrelate educators empower more than 100,000 children and families through 1200 schools each year to navigate through bullying, puberty, sexuality and healthy relationships.

RELATIONSHIPS services not-for-profit, Interrelate visited Bajool State School this month as part of a two-week Queensland roadshow to introduce the state’s primary school children to the benefits of three of their successful school programs — Bullying Awareness Program, Cyber Safe Teens and Family Evening Program.

In June this year, Julia Creek State School was the winner of the 100 participation prize in the sixth Annual Say No To Bullying poster competition, a national art competition that is designed to start a conversation with primary schoolchildren about anti-bullying practices.

This win sparked the creation of the roadshow to bring these important subjects to as many Queensland schoolchildren as possible.

Interrelate staff Steph Curtis, Hayley Knibs and Dylan Lawrence at Bajool State School.

“Julia Creek is in a remote region of Australia which wouldn’t often get access to these kinds of resources so, rather than delivering this program to them using modern technology, we decided to go old-school and bring our team to them, and visit other schools along the way,” said Interrelate CEO Patricia Occelli.

Interrelate, which helps to develop healthy and respectful relationships for life, has been delivering its services in NSW and Victoria for more than 90 years.

It has now been operating in Queensland since June 2019, enabling the delivery of their school programs in alignment with the Queensland Education Mental Health Framework.

“Visiting schools like Bajool State School has given us a wonderful opportunity to reach out to new schools and provide them with some essential tools to use with their students,” she said.

“Being able to deliver these programs in remote areas is vital but difficult to achieve, especially as the schools and communities have so many constraints on their budget.”

To help them deliver more programs to children who would normally miss out, Interrelate has created a crowd-funding campaign through Benojo to raise funds to be able to deliver more programs in regional areas.

Relevant statistics

• 1 in 4 Australians in Years 4-9 report being bullied every few weeks or more, with the figures highest among students in Year 5.