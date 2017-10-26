Roadside test results revealed: What people think of LNP candidate

ROADSIDE POLLING: Douglas Rodgers was busy getting his name out testing the mood of the electorate.

DOUGLAS Rodgers is making hay while the sun shines.

The LNP candidate for Rockhampton was busy winning hearts and minds this morning, one wave at a time.

Standing on the corner of Toft St and Bridge St, surrounded by campaign signs, Mr Rodgers was campaigning today, not content to wait for the green flag had been waved by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk commencing the election campaign.

He has enjoyed smooth sailing as the only named candidate to contest the state election with Labor branch members voting this week in their pre-selection process and One Nation and Greens parties content to keep their cards close to their chest.

Mr Rodgers said he received a positive response from Rockhampton's motorists and carried out some unofficial polling (see bottom for results) to gauge the mood of the electorate.

ELECTION READY: LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers at the site of Rookwood Weir is calling the project a 'no-brainer' to go ahead. Contributed

"I've been out 'Road-siding' in the mornings this week, getting out and in front of people as they drive to work," Mr Rodgers said.

"I have been surprised just how positively I'm being received, lots of horn toots, stacks of waves, and hardly any rude gestures.

"I think what this shows is just how much Central Queenslanders want to see positive change for our region and they just can't afford another three years of this do-nothing Labor government."

Mr Rodgers said there was disappointment with the lack of movement on Rookwood Weir despite it being a "no-brainer".

"They can't afford for their rego and power bills to continue to rise as they have in the last two years," he said.

"And they know Labor only care about the South East.

"I'll continue putting CQ first."

Douglas Rodger's roadside polling results: