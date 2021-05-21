Menu
Specialist investigators have been called to the scene. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Roadside worker crushed by truck

by Erin Lyons
21st May 2021 7:19 AM | Updated: 7:59 AM

Police are investigating after a roadside worker was crushed by a truck in Sydney’s south overnight.

The shocking incident occurred on Railway Parade, close to Allawah Train Station, about 3.30pm.

Police said a truck rolled over the 63-year-old who was at a roadside worksite.

Bystanders rushed to his aid, but he died at the scene.

The man was crushed by a truck. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
A crime scene was established and the crash investigation unit called in.

It took several hours for the man’s body to be removed from under the truck and officers had since started clearing the scene, NSW Police said.

Railway Parade is closed to traffic in both directions between Illawarra and Elizabeth streets, and pedestrians cannot access the train station from the eastern side.

“SafeWork NSW are onsite and investigating after a man was found deceased under a truck adjacent to where roadwork was taking place in Allawah,” SafeWork said in a statement.

“SafeWork’s investigation is ongoing and no further comment is available at this time.”

