Roadworks are commencing both north and south of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: Richard Jupe
ROADWORKS: Expect delays on the Bruce Highway

Aden Stokes
5th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Motorists can expect delays when travelling on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton next week, with roadworks commencing both north and south of Marlborough.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, roadworks will be undertaken to upgrade the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Hut Rd, south of Marlborough, commencing March 8.

Roadworks will also start the same day north of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy and Kooltandra Rd intersection.

Both works are expected to run until June 25.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place between 7am and 6pm, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks and be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow traffic controller directions on site.

