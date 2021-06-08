Roadworks: Expect delays on the Burnett Highway

Work will commence on Wednesday to install flag lighting at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Clarence Street in Mount Morgan.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the work would be undertaken from 8am to 4pm from June 9 to 16.

During the work neighbouring residents may experience an increase in noise due to the construction activities.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control are to be in place during active hours.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.