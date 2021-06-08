Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motoring

Roadworks: Expect delays on the Burnett Highway

Aden Stokes
8th Jun 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Work will commence on Wednesday to install flag lighting at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Clarence Street in Mount Morgan.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the work would be undertaken from 8am to 4pm from June 9 to 16.

During the work neighbouring residents may experience an increase in noise due to the construction activities.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control are to be in place during active hours.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

burnett highway mount morgan roadworks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Premium Content Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Breaking All persons declined transport to hospital.

        WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar v Shalom in Cowboys Challenge, Payne Cup

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar v Shalom in Cowboys Challenge, Payne...

        Rugby League Rockhampton Grammar will be chasing back-to-back wins when they take on Bundaberg’s...

        Jockey scores $14K win at just third day of race riding

        Premium Content Jockey scores $14K win at just third day of race riding

        Horses ‘It’s a great feeling’: Apprentice jockey takes out major race

        Former Bullzye building leased to new company for mega-store

        Premium Content Former Bullzye building leased to new company for mega-store

        Business The Yaamba Road showroom has been vacant since early 2020 when the company filed...