Roadworks leads to court battle between LSC and EarthTEC

BATTLEGROUND: The first cars travel the new road at Statue Bay.

BATTLEGROUND: The first cars travel the new road at Statue Bay. Allan Reinikka ROK260718astatueb

A BATTLE has played out in the Queensland Supreme Court over payments for the Scenic Highway upgrade at Statue Bay between Yeppoon and Roslyn Bay.

When Livingstone Shire Council terminated its contract with EarthTEC Pty Ltd, which was contracted to construct the revetment wall, road remediation works and stabilisation of a section of the Scenic Highway cliff face, it opened a can of worms over payments owed.

EarthTEC served a progress payment claim on the council in February, seeking $2.9 million for work undertaken to date on the project.

The council valued this work at $880,000 but withheld payment under the contract because EarthTEC had failed to pay all of its subcontractors.

In mid-March, the council terminated EarthTEC's contracts, opting to finish the project themselves in order to complete the work before the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding deadline of June 30.

In late March, a number of EarthTEC's subcontractors lodged claims under the Subcontractors Charges Act against EarthTEC for non-payment, and as a result, the council was required to withhold payment to EarthTEC.

The council elected to pay $1.15 million (owed to EarthTEC) into the court for EarthTEC's subcontractors.

EarthTEC subsequently applied to have its disputed claim adjudicated under the Building and Construction Industry Payments Act.

The adjudicator awarded payment to EarthTEC of $1.5 million which, the council argued, included $920,000 of the $1.15 million that had already been paid to the court.

The council further argued that paying the full $1.5 million to EarthTEC would mean that $920,000 would be paid twice.

The adjudicator decided the BCIP Act did not give him authority to rule on the duplication of payment and he chose not to.

The council then took legal action in the Supreme Court to challenge the adjudicator's decision to disregard the duplicated payment and argue that the decision did not afford the council natural justice.

Last week the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Livingstone Shire Council, returning the $920,000 and awarding court costs against EarthTEC.