30°
News

Roadworks to cause delays on North Side

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 9th Mar 2017 3:49 PM
Resurfacing works will take place from 7pm to 6am
Resurfacing works will take place from 7pm to 6am Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises motorists that roadworks will be undertaken on the Bruce Highway (Moores Creek Rd) between Knight St and High St from Monday March 13.

Resurfacing works will take place from 7pm to 6am, with completion expected Sunday March 19, weather permitting.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no April Fools joke.

Legal funding approved for Martinez, Barnett murder accused

Accused murderers of Rockhampton's Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez who went missing in 2013, Daniel George Hong, 41, and Ian Robert Armstrong, 31.

Over 600 statements taken throughout the course of the investigation

WATCH: How classic CQ stuff up saw Historical Society formed

John Fletcher from the Rockhampton and District Historical Society

Rocky and District Historical Society shares story behind formation.

Roadworks to cause delays on North Side

Resurfacing works will take place from 7pm to 6am

Moorse Creek Rd to be resurfaced

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: Find out what's on in Rockhampton this week

There's plenty of live and local music to keep you entertained

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Bold women to be celebrated this weekend

HEAR THEM ROAR: Local poet Kristin Hannaford.

Local women who have contributed to the arts share their experiences

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

EXCLUSIVE: First look at the epic boat being built on the Sunshine Coast for a Dreamworld co-founder and dual Bathurst 1000 winner.

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Musician returns to scene with 'pure country' single

Country Music Artist Tony Cook wrote new song, â€˜Laidback Countryâ€™ about his hometown of Charters Towers.

Bob Katter, Shane Knuth and Phil Emmanuel all make a cameo

The claws are out for one last time

ON THE RUN: Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan. Supplied by 20th Century Fox.

Movie reviewer Tamara MacKenzie gives her thoughts on Logan.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

$250,000. PRIME REALESTATE FOR SALE. PRESTIGEOUS COOEE BAY

21 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay 4703

Residential Land • Enviable 810m2 Allotment, LOT 181-182 RP 602805. • On 2 TITLES ... $250,000

• Enviable 810m2 Allotment, LOT 181-182 RP 602805. • On 2 TITLES • Matthew Flinders Drive Access and Oaks Laneway Access • 1 Block Back from the Beachfront. •...

Fantastic 4 Bed/2 Bath Family Home In Park Avenue Only $249,000

6 Ball Court, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 1 $249,000

This is definitely a rare find - a wonderful 4 bed, 2 bath lowset family home in Park Avenue, for only $259,000 . What a brilliant location, in a very quiet cul de...

$369,000. ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Spacious Family Sized Gable

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $349,000

Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location this very affordable gable offers comfortable living with character and charm. * Polished floors / high ceilings *...

Prime Frenchville Position with Views

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

PEACE AND SERENITY ON LARGE LEVEL BLOCK!

7 Bunya Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble ... $215,000 NEG

Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble finding the right block of land? Well luck is on your side! Look no further. The owners are...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Perfect For the Family

166 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Sitting on a huge 804m2 corner block, this family home ticks all the boxes. The top level featuring 4 generous sized bedrooms, renovated bathroom, sun...

Looks Can Be Deceiving and I&#39;ve Got A POOL!

24 Sheehan Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Nestled in a very quiet Wandal location with a picturesque bushland backdrop is where you will find 24 Sheehan Avenue. This great size family home has all the...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Selling $1.95 million in one month in CQ

Michael Millers

'And it is just the time of the year really, to be honest.'

The 5 homes that show buyers are 'spoilt for choice'

8 Mary St, The Range sold for $256,500 on February 6.

Competition heating up in Rockhampton residential market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!