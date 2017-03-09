Roadworks to cause delays on North Side

Resurfacing works will take place from 7pm to 6am

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises motorists that roadworks will be undertaken on the Bruce Highway (Moores Creek Rd) between Knight St and High St from Monday March 13.

Resurfacing works will take place from 7pm to 6am, with completion expected Sunday March 19, weather permitting.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.