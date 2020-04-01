Roadworks to continue for Capricorn Hwy duplication

HIGHWAY UPGRADE: Construction on the Capricorn Highway will continue throughout April as part of the $75 million duplication project.

MAJOR construction on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere will continue throughout April as part of the $75 million duplication project.

Road construction will take place at Stanley Rd and Farmers Ln (Nelson St connection Rd), as well as eastbound bridge construction at Scrubby Creek.

Culvert excavation and installation works will also take place at various locations across the site, as well as earthworks and pavement work at the eastern and western ends of the site.

Installation of road-safety barriers will continue throughout the month as part of night works.

These works will happen between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 6pm and 6am, Sunday to Thursday (when scheduled).

Motorists can expect reduced speed limits and short-term stoppages (up to five minutes) in both directions. Motorists can also expect increased construction traffic.

Residents nearby should expect noise from the use of machinery. Reversing beepers and flashing lights used as safety requirements may be heard and seen.

Generator powered lighting towers will also be used to light work areas at night.

Motorists are urged to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time during working hours.

Travel conditions for over-size and over mass vehicles travelling on the Capricorn Highway with a load or ground width of 4m or greater, are required to give two days notice prior to travel.

For the latest road conditions, operators should refer to the Conditions of Operation Database on the Department of Transport and Main Roads website prior to travel.

To avoid delay travelling through the roadworks zone, please contact the project team two days prior to travel via: 1800 531 855 or RGD@FultonHogan.com.au