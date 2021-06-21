Roadworks to impact North Rocky motorists

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place. FILE PHOTO

North Rockhampton motorists are to be impacted by road works for the next two months, with work underway to construct on-road and off-road cycleways along the Bruce Highway, between the Neville Hewitt Bridge and Yaamba Road.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the work would be delivered by Rockhampton Regional Council from Monday to Friday between 7am and 4pm.

The work was expected to be completed by August 31.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

