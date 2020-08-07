Roadworks to start on major road in South Rockhampton

Roadworks will start next week on Upper Dawson Road as part of a $340,000 upgrade from Rockhampton Regional Council.

MOTORISTS are being warned that roadworks will start next week on Upper Dawson Rd.

The works are part of a $340,000 upgrade from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Infrastructure Portfolio spokesperson Councillor Tony Williams said the kerb and channel would be replaced on the eastern side of Upper Dawson Rd, between Prospect St and Church St, as well as a new asphalt reseal and line marking between Prospect St and Parnell St.

Cr Williams said the works were part of an ongoing program aimed at repairing and improving high-use streets in Rockhampton to ensure safe and high-quality roads for the community.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said the improvements were sure to be welcomed by motorists once complete.

"The works are set to take about 10 weeks to complete and we thank everyone in advance for their patience, particularly those residing in this area," Cr Wickerson said.

"Both lanes on Upper Dawson Rd will stay open however with speed and parking restrictions in place. Given this, we are encouraging motorists who don't live in the area to use a different route where possible."