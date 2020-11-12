Roar boss on MCU training partners: ‘We’re always looking’

BRISBANE Roar coach Warren Moon says the club is "always looking" to add promising Queensland talent to its roster as a handful of Magpies Crusaders players impress during the A-League club's pre-season camp in Mackay.

Striker Kyren Walters, midfielder Jordy Vleugels, defender Marko Milutinovic and goalkeepers Willem Lejeune and Reef Murfet were invited to train with the Roar this week and Moon said the quintet "haven't missed a beat".

"We were aware of some of the talent up here and to be fair they've been really good. They haven't come in and let anyone down. We've been really impressed by them," Moon said.

Magpies Crusaders forward Kyren Walters trained with the Brisbane Roar during the A-League club's pre-season session at Sologinkin Oval in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

As a Roar foundational player and Queenslander himself, Moon has mentioned multiple times how important it is for talent in the Sunshine State to know there is a pathway to the A-League for them, if good enough.

On Tuesday the club confirmed the signing of young midfielder Danny Kim, who impressed on a loan stint from NPL Queensland club Lions FC last season and was rewarded with a senior contract.

It followed Josh Brindle-South's move from Lions to the Roar in October - yet another Queensland product handed a first team opportunity by the A-League club.

"We're always looking. We never close the door on anyone, whether here in Mackay or in Brisbane," Moon said.

"I'm really impressed with Kyren. Marko has come in and done well, (so have) the goalkeepers, and then Jordy joined us today. They haven't missed a beat."

Brisbane Roar defender Jack Hingert at pre-season training at Sologinkin Oval in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

Veteran Roar defender Jack Hingert said the opportunity afforded to the Magpies Crusaders group was proof "there is a pathway for all different regions of Queensland" to the A-League.

"We are the only A-League team here in Queensland so we are representing all of Queensland and it is important that there is a pathway," he said.

"It's great to see some of the local boys training with us. It gives us a bit of an insight as to what they're like up here.

"It's a great opportunity for them this week, training with us, and obviously on Saturday to show us what they have.

"And it gives the local community a chance to see what elite sport is like up in the region as well."

