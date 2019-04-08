‘Playing for careers’: Skipper’s Roar challenge

Matt McKay is determined to finish the season off strong.

Matt McKay is determined to finish the season off strong.

THREE games remaining means three more chances to win and three more opportunities to secure careers.

That's the message Brisbane captain Matt McKay will drill into his players as the struggling Roar attempt to find reasons to stay motivated until the end of their disastrous A-League season.

"We can't make the finals, but there are three points on offer every week," McKay said ahead of the Roar's clash against Wellington Phoenix on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

"When it comes to whatever they're doing for the rest of their careers, every week's just important as the next.

"Everyone's playing for a reason. Whether they're playing for a contract at our club, playing for a contract at another club, playing for three points … we're professional footballers.

"We've got to go out there and have a positive attitude and prepare right for every single game. I'll try to do that as well."

McKay, 36, is nearing the end of his career. Off-contract like a host of his teammates, the former Socceroos midfielder is a strong chance to retire at the end of the season.

He admits the Roar's delay in naming a coach for next season has made it hard for several of his teammate with uncertain futures.

Oliver Fox, Roar skipper Matt McKay and Jethro Bust are looking forward to Brisbane’s Anzac Day clash against Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium. The Roar are partnering Mates4Mates for the April 25 match. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

"None of the guys know what's happening - it's difficult. A lot of those guys are young, they've got long careers ahead of them and they want to know what's happening," McKay said.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowlers remains favourite to be named coach ahead of Carl Robinson and current interim boss Darren Davies.

If McKay does retire at the end of the season, his last game for the club will be Brisbane's Anzac Day clash against Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium.

For the match the Roar are partnering with Mates4Mates, a not-for-profit organisation providing support and rehabilitation for current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who have physical or psychological injuries.

McKay has challenged his players. Picture: AAP

"(Mates4Mates) is a great organisation, and it's full credit to the Roar for being involved with them," McKay said.

"We're very privileged to have an Anzac Day game."

Meanwhile, Brisbane chief executive officer David Pourre has responded to comments made by the club's former goalkeeper Michael Theo, who called for Roar owners the Bakrie Group to fix the mess the three-time A-League champions are in or sell up.

"Michael Theo's never spoken to the CEO or the owner about his views or concerns," Pourre said.

"Michael's a decorated player. If he had concerns that he's aired, one would hope he would express those to senior management and the owner directly."