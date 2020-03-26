Brisbane Roar cautious but confident during A-League suspension

Brisbane Roar will "tighten the reins" following the suspension of the A-League, but off-field staff are continuing their day-to-day duties.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong said it was business as usual for Roar staff, apart from the majority of them working from home due the coronavirus crisis.

"It's unprecedented, but we're just going to have to tighten the reins," said Fong, also the advisor to club owners, Indonesian conglomerate the Bakrie Group.

Fong said the possibility of players being asked to take pay cuts had yet to be discussed.

"We're not even looking at that at the moment," he said.

"We're just looking at how long we'll go through this for."

Watch Football Mini Replays On-Demand with KAYO. A-League, Socceroos, Matildas plus European and English leagues. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Fong said the Roar's financial situation was controllable as it was so deep into the season already.

With Football Federation Australia having planned to condense the season in the fight against the coronavirus crisis, the A-League was three to four weeks away from being completed before travel restrictions forced by the pandemic led to the suspension of the campaign, until at least April 22, on Tuesday.

The fourth-placed Roar have only four regular season games remaining.

"It got to the stage where it just became impossible to run," Fong said.

"It's a difficult situation for everyone, but we're not starting our season like the NRL and the AFL - we're at the back end of it.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong (centre) with Brisbane greats Matt Smith (left) and Thomas Broich

"The most important thing is the health and safety of everybody. We're all in this together. We'll stick together and get through it.

"If our foreign players want to go home to their families, we aren't going to get in their way either. Self-preservation and looking after your families come first."

Fong has been delighted with the Roar's progress under coach Robbie Fowler.

"We've had a really good season. We were on track, doing really well and it's disappointing we're having a break at the moment, but we just have to wait and see," he said.

"Robbie's done a fantastic job and he's done everything he said he would do.

"It's very sad that we've had to stop, but we're not going anywhere. Our players will maintain their health and fitness to be ready for a competition restart in line with FFA instructions.

"We're going to be back - it's just a matter of when."

Originally published as Roar to 'tighten reins'