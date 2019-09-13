Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

Chan Ngo and his wife Amy have opened a Chinese takeaway and mini supermarket store in Berserker which specialises in roast duck

ROAST duck lovers unite, there’s a new business in town to satisfy all of your juicy cravings. The Food Shop, a Chinese takeaway and mini supermarket store, opened their Berserker doors last month.

Behind the fiery wok is Chan Ngo with his wife Amy who moved to the area four years ago from Sydney.

Chan grew up working in kitchens as his Dad owned a restaurant which specialised in Chinese BBQ meats. It was here where Chan learnt all of his skills and it lead him to open his own restaurant business in Sydney which he had for five years.

The couple started to notice there wasn’t much duck available in Rockhampton and they were looking to open another business.

“All of a sudden I saw an opportunity up here,” he said.

“There was no fresh duck and empty shops everywhere so might as well take up the challenge and and take up a shop in Rocky.”

The business was in the planning for around six months and they were originally going to go in the old Wok Me premises on Yaamba Rd before they settled on the Berserker St site.

“Once we found this location it was very fast, we had the ideas and the preparation,” Chan said.

The ducks are sourced from a Brisbane supplier who also supply ducks to the brand Luv a Duck, sold at Coles.

Chen said the secret to a good roast duck is the marinade and a crispy skin which can be quite tricky to keep crispy all day. He also said to not take it straight out of the oven and leave it to rest for at least half an hour.

“Slowly the word has gotten out there that our duck is fantastic... that’s our target market, we want to deliver good roast duck,” he said.

Chan Ngo roasting some BBQ duck at his new Berserker store, The Food Shop. Picture: The Food Shop

The only negative feedback they have received so far from customers is the wait time.

Working on building up the business slowly, it is just Chan and Amy working in the shop.

“Everything is cooked fresh to order, we don’t have bain maries here,” Chan said.

“But the food quality is there.”

Down the track they hope to do home delivery and hire more staff once they get a bit busier.

The business also sells a range of dry goods, products and ingredients which are used in the dishes, in a mini supermarket in the store.

These products and meals can be ordered online using their custom-built app.

When starting up the business Chan outsourced an app developer to create an app for the business.

“I think in the future everything will be apps with smartphones, not even websites,” he said.

The app took three to four months to develop with a lot of back and forth with the developers.

“Not everyone has to use it, it is there but people can still call,” Chan said.