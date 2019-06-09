Menu
Robert ‘Kiwi Bob’ Courtney. Picture: GoFundMe
Family rallies to send Darwin victim’s body home

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
9th Jun 2019 11:53 AM
THE family of Robert 'Kiwi Bob' Courtney, one of the four men shot dead in Tuesday's shooting, has begun fundraising in an effort to send his body back to New Zealand.

More than $1000 has been raised in just a day, with the organiser of the GoFundMe page seeking $10,000 to repatriate the body.

The page, started by his nephew Aaron Courtney, also reveals the 52-year-old was a father of three sons and a grandad.

"On Tuesday the 4th of June 2019 we lost a beloved family member Robert "Kiwi Bob" Courtney who was sadly one of the victims in the Darwin shootings," the GoFundMe page reads.

"Because Uncle Rob's life was taken so suddenly we have decided to set up a gofund to help take him home to New Zealand and to give him a burial he deserves.

"He leaves behind many family members which include three sons and many beautiful grandchildren that all love him dearly."

Mr Courtney was killed on Jolly St, Woolner.

He was a security guard at Mindil Beach Casino Resort.

In a statement, Mindil Beach Casino Resort general manager Mark Bennett said he was a valued employee at the venue and would be missed.

The other three victims of the shootings were Hassan Baydoun, 33, Nigel Hellings, 75, and Michael Sisois, 57. A woman, 22, was wounded.

To donate, head to gofund me.com/help-kiwi-bob-fund

