Robbed again! Another controversial ref's call costs Capras

MILESTONES: Capras debutant Jamie Minto (left) and Junior Kirisome, who played his 50th Intrust Super Cup game against the Easts Tigers on Sunday.

MILESTONES: Capras debutant Jamie Minto (left) and Junior Kirisome, who played his 50th Intrust Super Cup game against the Easts Tigers on Sunday. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: Another week, another controversial call and another agonising loss for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras.

Easts Tigers scored on the siren to steal a 26-22 win against the luckless Capras at Suzuki Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Kim Williams was left seething about the refereeing again when the ball was jolted from centre Junior Kirisome's grasp in a head-high tackle in the 79th minute, with the Capras leading 22-20.

"A penalty to us and that's game over. Instead, he calls a knock-on, they score with one play off the scrum to win the game and we go off the ground feeling we've been robbed of two points again,” he said.

"We felt we did everything we could to win the game and feel we deserved to win it.”

Williams said it was "extremely disappointing” that controversial calls had contributed to the Capras losing three of their past four games.

"We've played our best footy and got nothing to show for it,” he said.

Blake Goodman scored a double against Easts. Allan Reinikka ROK290318acapras5

"We've been our own worst enemy at times but I just feel like nothing is going our way, we're getting none of the 50/50 calls.

"The dressing room after that one was the most disappointed and shattered I've seen it.

"It's pretty hard to take when you feel as though things are being taken out of your control.”

There were several milestones for the Capras on Sunday, with Yeppoon Seagulls winger Jamie Minto making his debut and Kirisome clocking up his 50th Intrust Super Cup game.

The team was keen to register another win against Easts after beating them in a thriller in Round 1 at Browne Park.

Despite an early glitch which saw Easts cross in the seventh minute, they looked set to do just that.

Centre Nathan Bassani levelled the scores in the 20th minute and forward Oliver Percy crossed in the 25th minute to give the Capras the lead.

Bill Cullen was a standout for the Capras in their heartbreaking loss to Easts. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras5

A double to halfback Blake Goodman ensured they were not headed until the decisive play in the closing minute of the game.

Williams praised his forward pack who dominated for the best part of the contest.

"Bill Cullen was outstanding, it's the best game he's played so far, and halves Blake Goodman and Maipele Morseau were very good and created a lot of chances for us,” he said.

"Jamie did some good things and I'm sure he'll learn a lot from that game.”

The Capras have a week courtesy of the rep bye weekend and will take on cellar dwellers Mackay Cutters in their Round 16 home clash on June 30.

”We've got to not lose faith,” Williams said. ”We're doing so many things right, we're playing excellent footy but just not getting the rewards.

”But that's footy, we just need to make sure we're a bit better next time.”