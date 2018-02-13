Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Robber smuggles drugs into prison months after parole

Darren James Hobson, 36, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court today to one count of trafficking.
Darren James Hobson, 36, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court today to one count of trafficking. Facebook
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A MAN who robbed a Rockhampton petrol station with a replica gun while concealing his face with a Harley Davidson rider's mask started trafficking drugs into a prison three months after released on parole.

Darren James Hobson, 36, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court today to one count of trafficking.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Hobson met one of his co-accused while serving time for the robbery - an inmate - and was introduced to the other co-accused - a former corrections officer - by the inmate.

She said the trio started the trafficking of buprenorphine into the Maryborough Correctional Centre "bang on three months after (Hobson) being released on parole”.

Ms O'Rourke said there was a commercial goal to the operation, despite the trio only successfully getting three supplies into the prison in seven weeks and only $450 deposited into an Ubet account for the drugs.

The court heard Hobson had returned two positive drug tests while on parole and he was ordered back to jail as a result.

It was after he returned to prison that the trafficking offences were uncovered and charges were laid.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Hobson, who grew up in Gladstone, started using cannabis when he was 16 and his drug addiction escalated to using methamphetamines and amphetamines.

She said his mother died about eight years ago and his father was now ill and Hobson was anxious to be released from prison to care for his father.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Hobson to two years and nine months prison, cumulative on top of the robbery sentence of five and a half years handed down in May 2014, with a parole eligibility date of February 13.

Hobson pocketed $853.55 from the robbery which took place on Thozet Rd on November 26, 2013.

Topics:  crown prosecutor samantha o'rourke judge michael burnett maree willey maryborough correctional centre rockhampton district court tmbcourt trafficking

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Look no further, we've compiled a list of locals searching for love.

Binge drinker attacks CQ publican, blames mum's murder

A MAN who drunkenly assaulted a publican over an unpaid drink order had been self medicating by binge drinking over childhood traumas, a Rockhampton court has heard.

Court hears man turned to alcohol to deal with nightmare past

Reel 'em in: Quirky Valentine's Day gift lures Rocky lovers

Natalie Swift from Tall Pines Florist with a bouquet of flowers including fishing lures.

1,000 roses set to head out the doors today and tomorrow

Breaking: Authorities perform CPR on person at Emu Park

Emergency service workers have performed CPR on a person pulled out of the water at Emu Park.

Two people pulled from water on Capricorn Coast

Local Partners