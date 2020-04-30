Robbery spurs Rocky woman to start own clothing line

AS A biker chick for 12 years, Leah Samson was getting increasingly frustrated at the lack of motowear for women.

Ms Samson's turning point was a few years ago when her Rockhampton home was broken into and all of motowear was stolen.

It was thousands of dollars of gear but the thought of having to buy it all over again seemed exhausting.

Instead, Ms Samson pursued a long-held idea, to design and make motowear clothing for women.

"I always struggled to find anything that fits," she said.

Every motorcycle shop she went into she was usually served by a male and if she was with a male, staff would always talk to them.

"I decided to just make my own and started designing and realised I could turn this into a business," she said.

Ms Samson set out to empower women all over the world and spoke to bikers everywhere about their thoughts on clothing.

And Queen Cherry Bomb motowear online business was born.

"If it wasn't black, it was pink, and it didn't fit them properly, (was) bulky in the shoulders and if you come off, the armour isn't there to protect you," she said of women's motowear.

Ms Samson took part in a start-up weekend at Rockhampton Regional Council's co-working facility Smart Hub. She then took part in the Turbo Traction Lab, an 80-day hands-on program with world-class experts for business owners and entrepreneurs.

The online business sells motowear and accessories including jewellery, pins and badges, along with bespoke and signature jackets in the 1930s and 1960s style.

Ms Samson has sent packages all over Australia and the world, including to Spain, America and Italy.

Still working full-time in human resources, Ms Samson said Queen Cherry Bomb was her side hustle.

"I am working day and night and weekends and I love it. It's something I have created and I am really motivated to keep going," she said.