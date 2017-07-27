28°
News

Martinez 'really paranoid' he was being followed, court hears

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 27th Jul 2017 1:42 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Rockhampton man Robert Martinez.
Rockhampton man Robert Martinez. Contributed

TODAY'S SECOND witness called to give evidence in a double homicide case threw out the copies of his five statements he gave to police without reading them.

Adam Moore appeared by video link in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to give evidence in the double murder case against Ian Armstrong and Daniel Hong, who are accused of murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett in 2013.

Moore first told the court he didn't want to answer questions and asked what would happen if he didn't.

He was simply told to just listen to the questions and answer them.

The prosecutor established, through questioning, that Moore had received copies of the five statements he had given police in 2013 in relation to the disappearance of Mr Martinez and Ms Barnett, but had not read them and threw them out prior to his court appearance.

Next, Hong's defence Barrister Stephen Kissick referred to Moore's first statement where he had talked about being approached by three people called Conlon about a drug debt of Kylie Moore's.

"I only knew one chick of them (Conlon's)," the witness said.

He said he knew her from school, but could not recall the incident where three people got out of a car and approached him about a drug debt.

"You said to the police there were about 10 people in cars and three people got out of them and they approached you looking for Kylie. Do you remember that happening?" Mr Kissick said.

"No," Moore replied.

"They said Kylie had taken them to a house on Berserker St and a Lebo bloke called Rob lived there who drove a white Commodore," Mr Kissick put to the witness who said he didn't recall telling police that.

Mr Kissick asked Moore if he recalled telling police Mr Martinez had been "really paranoid around that time that the Conlons were following him", but Moore said he did not.

1.42pm: THE FIRST witness to take the stand on day four of committal hearing proceedings for accused double murders Ian Armstrong and Daniel Hong repeatedly refused to answer questions.

Armstrong and Hong are accused of murdering Rockhampton friends Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett in 2013 who were last seen in March.

Hannah Apps appeared by video link in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Hannah Apps appeared by video link in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Hannah Apps appeared by video link in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

She immediately continually interrupted proceedings, saying she didn't want to part take in it, or she didn't remember anything.

When questioned by prosecution, Apps said she was high on drugs at the time she gave two statements to police in 2015 - June 13 and August 31.

She admitted she was a drug addict who used heroin daily between the first quarter of 2013 to June 2016.

The court heard Apps was sentenced to a jail term in the Supreme Court for trafficking and still has further trafficking matters before the court.

Hong's defence Barrister Stephen Kissick questioned Apps about her second statement where the court heard she said there were parts of her first statement that were incorrect, because she feared Hong.

 

Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett.
Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett. Contributed

She replied she didn't fear Hong, because she didn't know him.

However, when questioned about whether police told her they could offer her a deal if she provided a second statement, she said yes, they did.

Proceedings continue.

 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chantal barnett robert martinez rockhampton magistrates court rockhampton murder

Rocky Woolies tantrum: 'You call yourselves fresh food people'

Rocky Woolies tantrum: 'You call yourselves fresh food...

Drunk man's tirade ends in court.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Bachelor contestant is a Bowen Basin mine worker

Cobie on the job at a Moranbah mine site and dressed up for a night on the town

You could see Bachelor contestant working at a Moranbah mine

Rocky Senator in political crisis vows to put CQ first

Senator Matt Canavan press conference in Rockhampton on his Italian citizenship.

Matt Canavan says he will pay his own legal fees in High Court case

Local Partners

Canavan citizenship furore could be weeks away from resolution

Senator goes to ground as Landry offers her support.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Biggest testing rig in Australia unveiled in Rocky

SIEMENS INNOVATING: Kareem Emara, Nevzat Oezcan (from Siemens) and Margaret Strelow at the Siemens Rockhampton Service Centre in Kawana.

Siemens prove size really does matter

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

Lot 42 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

17 (Lot 42) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 42, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Escape to The Country with 5 Acres, Large Home and a Shed

24 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Making the decision to move out of town to an acreage property is becoming a high priority these days with young families. This large 4 bedroom lowset brick home...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

Big 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home With New Carpet - Close To The Uni- $299,000

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors, couples and...

The Largest &amp; Best in Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further then this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Feels like Home!

29 William Street, Emu Park 4710

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the heart of Emu Park is this renovated home offering character and charm! Positioned with easy access to both Rockhampton and Yeppoon and just a short...

HORSE LOVERS PARADISE. INSPECT ASAP.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $680,000

Auction Location: 123 MURPHY ROAD, KABRA, QLD 4702. 60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITIES. $185,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 NEW PRICE...

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

Prominent Rocky petrol station up for sale

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.