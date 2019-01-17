What you need to know following Fardon’s release

ROBERT Fardon was just 15 years old when he moved from the Tweed Coast to Sydney and joined the Hells Angels. He grew up on an Aboriginal reserve on Fingal Head after being abandoned by his parents.

A pair of drunks left to care for newborn Fardon later disappeared, leaving the baby in the hands of an "extremely violent" adoptive father.

The convicted rapist left school shortly after his 14th birthday and began peddling drugs and alcohol in Aboriginal communities.

He would later tell his treating psychologist his time with the gang was "brief but influential" and exposed him to "extreme levels of brutality and the sexual exploitation of women".

Robert John Fardon is now a free man and able to travel on public transport. Picture: 9 News Queensland

Fardon said it "distorted his sense of what was normal and appropriate, in terms of sex and violence" - a sense that had already been warped after being raped by his cousin from the age of seven.

By the time he was 18, Fardon was charged with carnal knowledge of a girl under 10.

In 1978, he began what would become a pattern of serious offending. He raped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint in a brutal act that left her severely injured. He forced the girl's 15-year-old sister into bed and hit her with the gun, leaving her wounded.

IN FULL: The 38-page judgement

After serving eight years of a 13-year sentence, in 1989 he was released and went to Townsville three weeks later where he promised a woman heroin but committed what a court later described a brutal and degrading attack on her.

He was last released from jail in June 2003 and placed on several supervision orders until his release into the community last week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Where can Fardon live?

Anywhere he wishes, but he must inform police of his address.

How easily can he move?

Fardon will not be fitted with a GPS tracker. He can travel interstate or overseas but must advise police of his plans.

Can he be tracked by GPS?

Police can apply to the court for an offender prohibition order, including GPS monitoring, if they believe he has engaged in "concerning conduct".

What is concerning conduct?

An "omission or course of conduct that poses a risk to the lives or sexual safety of one or more children, or children generally". It can be unlawful behaviour or "precursor or preparatory behaviours" police believe could lead to offences against children.

How will he be monitored?

Police say he will be "monitored for life". This includes registering his address, reporting to police, advising them of any contact with children or plans to travel. He must inform police of his social media and email account passwords. His phone and internet use will also be monitored.

What happens if he reoffends?

If Fardon engages in "concerning conduct" police can apply for powers to monitor him more closely. If Fardon fails to meet any of his reporting conditions, he could face five years in jail.

What do I do if I see him?

Nothing. But if you see him acting suspiciously, phone police.

How often does he have to report to police?

At least four times a year.

How long will he remain a reportable offender?

Fardon will be eligible to apply to the court in 2034 to review the order and suspend reporting obligations. The State can oppose the application.