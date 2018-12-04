Menu
Roberta Anne Charlaine Svendsen pleaded guilty to fraud in excess of $30,000 when she faced Townsville District Court.
Crime

Woman defrauds elderly friend to feed addiction

by SAM BIDEY
4th Dec 2018 3:44 AM
A WOMAN who ripped off more than $30,000 from a 90-year-old friend blew the money on her addictions to poker machines and the online game FarmVille.

Roberta Anne Charlaine Svendsen, 65, met her victim Carmel Kingston in 2006 and in the decade that followed became a close companion and caregiver. Svendsen was eventually entrusted with access to Ms Kingston's bank accounts, which she pillaged to gamble at Townsville pub Tom's Tavern and build her "digital farm" on the FarmVille online game.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud in excess of $30,000 when she faced Townsville District Court yesterday.

Defence barrister Travis Schmitt said his client grew close to Ms Kingston and came to refer to her as "Aunty Carm".

He said the women had travelled together to dog shows and eventually moved in with each other on the Gold Coast in 2013 before moving to Townsville two years later.

Mr Schmitt said caring for Ms Kingston became a burden for Svendsen, who turned to online gaming and gambling.

"The responsibilities for the personal care of Aunty Carm fell squarely on Roberta's shoulders," he said.

"When she could get away … for a few minutes she would go to Tom's Tavern and one day she put a few bucks through the pokies… over the next few months she became addicted."

Mr Schmitt said when Svendsen couldn't get out of the house she would play FarmVille on her phone and make in-game purchases.

Crown prosecutor Dominique Orr said Svendsen had been living with Ms Kingston in Annandale and was responsible for handling her money.

"(Ms Kingston) provided the defendant with blank cheques on understanding that money would only be withdrawn for everyday spending," Ms Orr said. "Bank records show some $70,000 being withdrawn from two of (Ms Kingston's) accounts, $51,000 was deposited into the defendant's credit card account."

Svendsen was sentenced for defrauding $30,001 over a five-month period in 2016. Judge Greg Lynham sentenced Svendsen to 2½ years jail, to be suspended after serving four months, with an operational period of three years.

farmville fraud gambling addiction poker machines roberta svendsen

